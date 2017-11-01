Prepare for ‘The Disaster Artist’ by Checking out a Free Screening of ‘The Room’

The Disaster Artist is one of my favorite films of the year. For those unfamiliar with James Franco’s new movie, it follows the making of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, a cult classic that would earn the title of one of the best bad movies of all time. What makes The Disaster Artist work so well is that rather than playing like a fan film of The Room, the movie taps into friendship between Wiseau (James Franco) and Greg Sestero (Dave Franco) as well as Wiseau’s desire to be loved and respected. It’s painfully funny but also surprisingly sweet.
But do you need to have seen The Room to enjoy it? It certainly couldn’t hurt, especially since Franco’s mannerisms are perfectly tied to Wiseau’s. While you shouldn’t have any trouble tracking it down on DVD (it’s currently about $10 on Amazon), the fun of The Room is seeing it with a crowd.
Thankfully, A24 is giving audiences the chance to see The Room before they see The Disaster Artist. We’re partnering with A24 to give away 50(!) admit-two tickets in each of the following cities for screenings of The Room on November 9th:
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Baltimore
- Boston
- Buffalo
- Charlotte
- Chicago
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Dallas
- Denver
- Detroit
- Houston
- Indianapolis
- Kansas City
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- Madison
- Memphis
- Miami
- Milwaukee
- Minneapolis
- New Orleans
- New York
- Omaha
- Orlando
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Pittsburgh
- Portland
- Sacramento
- St. Louis
- Salt Lake City
- San Antonio
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Tampa
- Washington D.C
Additionally, attendees in all cities except New York and L.A. will be invited to see The Disaster Artist at a later date.
If you want to see The Room with a crowd, click here to get free tickets to a screening in your city. Once they’re full, they will be marked as unavailable.
And if you need more prodding to see The Room, check out this special message from James Franco:
The Disaster Artist opens December 1st and expands nationwide on December 8th. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, and Paul Scheer.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Disaster Artist:
With The Disaster Artist, James Franco transforms the tragicomic true-story of aspiring filmmaker and infamous Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau — an artist whose passion was as sincere as his methods were questionable — into a celebration of friendship, artistic expression, and dreams pursued against insurmountable odds. Based on Greg Sestero’s best-selling tell-all about the making of Tommy’s cult-classic disasterpiece The Room (“The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made”), The Disaster Artist is a hilarious and welcome reminder that there is more than one way to become a legend — and no limit to what you can achieve when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.