Prepare for ‘The Disaster Artist’ by Checking out a Free Screening of ‘The Room’

The Disaster Artist is one of my favorite films of the year. For those unfamiliar with James Franco’s new movie, it follows the making of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, a cult classic that would earn the title of one of the best bad movies of all time. What makes The Disaster Artist work so well is that rather than playing like a fan film of The Room, the movie taps into friendship between Wiseau (James Franco) and Greg Sestero (Dave Franco) as well as Wiseau’s desire to be loved and respected. It’s painfully funny but also surprisingly sweet.

But do you need to have seen The Room to enjoy it? It certainly couldn’t hurt, especially since Franco’s mannerisms are perfectly tied to Wiseau’s. While you shouldn’t have any trouble tracking it down on DVD (it’s currently about $10 on Amazon), the fun of The Room is seeing it with a crowd.

Thankfully, A24 is giving audiences the chance to see The Room before they see The Disaster Artist. We’re partnering with A24 to give away 50(!) admit-two tickets in each of the following cities for screenings of The Room on November 9th:

Atlanta

Austin

Baltimore

Boston

Buffalo

Charlotte

Chicago

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Madison

Memphis

Miami

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

New Orleans

New York

Omaha

Orlando

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland

Sacramento

St. Louis

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

Tampa

Washington D.C

Additionally, attendees in all cities except New York and L.A. will be invited to see The Disaster Artist at a later date.

If you want to see The Room with a crowd, click here to get free tickets to a screening in your city. Once they’re full, they will be marked as unavailable.

And if you need more prodding to see The Room, check out this special message from James Franco:

The Disaster Artist opens December 1st and expands nationwide on December 8th. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, and Paul Scheer.

