First Look at Matt Groening’s Fractured Fairytale Netflix Series ‘Disenchantment’

From the mind of Matt Groening, comes the adult animated comedy fantasy series, Disenchantment, with 10 episodes launching on Netflix, August 17, 2018. And today, we have our first solid look at the artwork and characters in the series, all bearing Groening’s signature style. In a statement earlier this year, The Simpsons mastermind said Disenchantment was “about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.” Consider us sold.

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios (Futurama).

Here’s the official synopsis for Disenchantment:

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, had this to say:

“Matt Groening’s brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn’t be happier to work with him on Disenchantment. The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it’s a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans.”

Disenchantment is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) serving as executive producers.

Let the medieval misadventure begin by checking out the new images revealing the first look at Disenchantment ahead of the animated series’ debut this summer: