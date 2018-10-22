Netflix Renews ‘Disenchantment’ for Season 2

0

An elf, a princess, and a demon walk into a bar … and that’s pretty much Disenchantment. Though Matt Groening‘s medieval fantasy satire didn’t exactly rocket into the zeitgeist when it debuted, it’s a series that certainly has its charms. The second half of the first season (also running 10 episodes) is set to debut in 2019, but Netflix announced today that it has re-upped the series for a second season — also in two parts — to run in 2020 and 2021.

Groening said in a statement: “We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

As I wrote in my review of the first half of the first season, “It’s difficult to describe the charm of Disenchantment without ruining so many of its best jokes, because when it lands it does so impeccably well. Although like the first seasons of most comedies, especially animated ones, it has some growing pains as it establishes itself and its world.” The series also boasts a great voice cast, including Abbi Jacobson as the hard-drinking, bar-brawling Princess Bean, who ends up being friends with her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre) and an elf looking for adventure from his sheltered gum-drop life, Elfo (Nat Faxon). But if you’re looking for something just as jolly but a little more kid-friendly (or just soothing to the soul), I recommend you watch Hilda.

Check out the renewal announcement below. You can also keep up with the latest cancellation and renewal news with our handy TV Lifeline.