First Trailer for ‘Disenchantment: Part Two’ Teases a Return to Netflix’s Fantasy Land

0

Springing forth from the fertile mind of Matt Groening last year, Disenchantment launched last year on Netflix. Streaming audiences were then whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. There, they followed the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio encountered ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools.

Now, picking up where they left off, Disenchantment Part Two will delve deeper into the un-fairytale’s mythology to explore faraway worlds well beyond Dreamland. But one question remains: (Spoiler) Have we really seen the last of the beloved Elfo? This equally spoilery first teaser trailer will most likely answer that question. Plus, a fine, curated selection of new character posters have arrived to remind you just who stars in this adult-oriented comedy series from the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama.

Disenchantment returns for Part 2 on Netflix this September 20th; be sure to add it to your watch list now if you haven’t already!

Check out the first trailer for Disenchantment Part 2 below:

Good heavens! That voice sounds so familiar…

Disenchantment Part 2 arrives September 20.

Disenchantment is executive produced by Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein. The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”), and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery.

For more on Disenchantment, be sure to check out these related write-ups: