Official Trailer for ‘Disenchantment Part Two’ Sends Bean on a Nightmare Journey to Hell

0

Matt Groening‘s latest series Disenchantment launched last year on Netflix and is all set to return for Part Two this month. But while viewers got to know the characters of the fantasy medieval kingdom of Dreamland, they’re in for quite a different journey this time around. The misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean and her personal demon Luci continue as they attempt to contact the duo’s feisty elf companion Elfo and bring him back from the great beyond. And a new trailer shows how far they’re willing to go to do just that.

Picking up where they left off, Disenchantment Part Two will delve deeper into the un-fairytale’s mythology to explore faraway worlds well beyond Dreamland. Bean and Luci are literally going to Hell (and back?) in order to find Elfo in the afterlife and figure out a way to restore him. So while they battled against ogres, trolls, and all sorts of your expected fantasy folk in Season 1, Season 2 will bring waves of demons, denizens of the deep, and the devil himself into Bean’s path. Will they be successful or damned forever? However it ends up, it’s sure to be a fun ride.

Disenchantment returns for Part 2 on Netflix this September 20th; be sure to add it to your watch list now if you haven’t already!

Take a look at the first full trailer for Disenchantment Part Two:

We’ll see you in Hell. Disenchantment returns September 20.

Disenchantment is executive produced by Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein. The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”), and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery.

For more on Disenchantment, be sure to check out these related write-ups: