First Trailer for Matt Groening’s ‘Disenchantment’ Promises a Family-Focused Fantasy Comedy

The best look yet at Matt Groening‘s new adult animated comedy fantasy series Disenchantment is here thanks to the show’s first trailer. With 10 episodes launching on Netflix, August 17th, The Simpsons mastermind will explore “life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios (Futurama). Netflix’s Disenchantment is produced by The ULULU Company, with Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) serving as executive producers.

Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s Disenchantment below:

Matt Groening takes us back. Way back. Disenchantment coming soon only on Netflix.

Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, had this to say:

“Matt Groening’s brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn’t be happier to work with him on Disenchantment. The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it’s a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

From the mind of Matt Groening, comes the 10-episode adult animated comedy fantasy series, Disenchantment, launching on Netflix, August 17, 2018. In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools. The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

