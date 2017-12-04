Heroes: Disney Back in Talks to Purchase 21st Century Fox

On this 201st episode of Heroes (December 4, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and John Rocha to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villain and answer your Twitter questions which include:
- Disney Fox film and TV purchase still going
- New stories show what Justice League should have been. Reddit reported it, Kevin Smith blew it up, confirmed by fans who saw these test screenings
- Minor Mutations:
- Avengers: Infinity War behind-the-scenes pictures show Bruce Banner and a weird grey hand
- Tom Hardy in Venom behind the scenes pictures — could this be the look from “Agent Venom”?
- David Ayer wishes he made Joker the main villain in Suicide Squad
- Brenton Thwaites reveals his “Robin” look for Titans series
- Hellboy comes out January 11, 2019!
- Batman Ninja trailer is off the chain!!
- Marvel’s New Warriors might already have a 2nd season before it even finds a home
- John Cena is up for playing Dr. Manhattan on HBO’s Watchmen series.
