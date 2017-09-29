Facebook Messenger

TV Talk: Did Disney Stop ABC From Cancelling ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’?

by      September 29, 2017

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 29, 2017) John Rocha, Sinead de Vries and David Griffin discuss:

  • Nice Guys reboot coming with female-centric twist.
  • Hocus Pocus TV movie in the works at the Disney Channel
  • Female-led Kung Fu TV pilot ordered from Greg Berlanti & Wendy Mericle at FOX
  • Sinead Segment of the Week- Can you guess the TV show from the quote?
  • Twitter Questions
  • Pick of the Day – If you could give a “male” show a female reboot, what show would you choose?
hocus-pocus-bette-midler-sarah-jessica-parker-kathy-najimy

Image via Disney

