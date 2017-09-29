TV Talk: Did Disney Stop ABC From Cancelling ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’?

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 29, 2017) John Rocha, Sinead de Vries and David Griffin discuss:
- Nice Guys reboot coming with female-centric twist.
- Hocus Pocus TV movie in the works at the Disney Channel
- Female-led Kung Fu TV pilot ordered from Greg Berlanti & Wendy Mericle at FOX
- Did Dsney refuse to let ABC cancel Agents of SHIELD?
- David reviews the latest episode of The Orville
- Sinead Segment of the Week- Can you guess the TV show from the quote?
- Twitter Questions
- Pick of the Day – If you could give a “male” show a female reboot, what show would you choose?