Movie Talk: Disney Close to Acquiring Fox

by      December 6, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday December 6th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Natasha Martinez discuss the following:

  • Disney reportedly closing in on deal to buy parts of Fox.
  • Rian Johnson says he’s not interested in making Knights of the Old Republic
  • Baby Driver sequel “being hammered out,” Edgar Wright plans to write the screenplay
  • Lionsgate drops John Travolta’s Gotti ten days before release
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-images

Image via Universal Pictures

