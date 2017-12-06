Movie Talk: Disney Close to Acquiring Fox

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday December 6th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Natasha Martinez discuss the following:
- Disney reportedly closing in on deal to buy parts of Fox.
- Rian Johnson says he’s not interested in making Knights of the Old Republic
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom plot details emerge
- Baby Driver sequel “being hammered out,” Edgar Wright plans to write the screenplay
- Lionsgate drops John Travolta’s Gotti ten days before release
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions