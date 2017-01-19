Collider Jedi Council: Disney Won’t Digitally Re-Create Leia; Laura Dern Talks ‘Episode VIII’

0

Today is January 19, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with John Campea,Tiffany Smith and John Rocha. This week the crew discusses:

Disney will not Digitally Re-creating General Leia

Laura Dern Talks Episode VIII

Mark Hamill Lightsaber Reunion

Imperial March Score Hidden in Rogue One

Rogue One Creature Featurette

Rogue One Highest Grossing Domestic Box Office Film of 2016

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

A Short Time Ago, In a Tweet Far, Far Away…

Now we get to hear from you! The Council takes on all your Twitter questions you send in @ColliderVideo with the hashtag #ColliderJediCouncil.