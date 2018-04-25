New Images from Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ Are Pure Nightmare Fuel

0

Disney has unveiled a pair of new images from the upcoming film Christopher Robin, and I have to be honest, this movie looks creepy as hell. The fantasy film is sort of in line with Disney’s trend of doing live-action updates of animated classics, as it reimagines the Winnie the Pooh story in a unique way. Ewan McGregor plays the titular Christopher Robin, who is now all grown up and haunted by traumas he endured during World War II. But when his old playmates from the Hundred Acre Wood find him again, his life is thrown for a loop.

Marc Forster, the filmmaker behind films as varied as Finding Neverland and Quantum of Solace, directs the new film, which takes place in 1949. Robin is now an efficiency manager at a luggage company, tasked with finding the resources necessary to prevent many of his workers from being let go. Needless to say, the workaholic Christopher Robin is far different from the boy Pooh and friends remember.

These new images offer another look not only at Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings), but also Tigger (Chris O’Dowd), Eeyore (Brad Garrett), and Piglet (Nick Mohammed), and the designs are terrifying. In the context of the film, Christopher is the only one who can see these animals talk. To everyone else they just look like stuffed animals, hence the designs. But the CG is so realistic that when they do start talking, as in the trailer, it’s incredibly jarring.

It’ll be interesting to see how the full film plays out. Disney hasn’t made a false move yet with these live-action updates between Cinderella, Pete’s Dragon, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast, so they’ve certainly earned the benefit of the doubt.

Check out the images below, via EW. Also starring Hayley Atwell, Christopher Robin opens in theaters on August 3rd.