CinemaCon: Disney Reveals New Footage from ‘Solo’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘Incredibles 2’, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

With CinemaCon in full swing in Las Vegas right now, just a short time ago Disney held their big presentation and revealed new footage from Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2, Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, Phil Johnston and Rich Moore’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2, Tim Burton’s Dumbo, the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War, Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, Marc Forster’s Christopher Robin, Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins Returns, Lasse Hallström’s Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and a lot more.

For those who don’t know, CinemaCon is a convention where theater owners get a look at what the studios have to offer for the rest of the year, and where vendors can show new products for theaters to buy. It’s basically Comic-Con for theater owners. Besides showing off never-before-seen footage, the studios often bring the cast and the filmmakers. Over the course of a few days, Hollywood comes to Las Vegas and world premieres a ton of footage, trailers and even a few movies.

While I normally like to write about all the footage a studio presented and then also offer a video recap so you can pick how you’d like to digest the material, my schedule today is a bit too crazy, so all I can do is share the video I recorded with Peter Sciretta from /Film after the panel ended.

I will say that if you’re a Wreck-It-Ralph fan, the scene they shared from Wreck-It-Ralph 2 (which I wish was called Super Wreck-It-Ralph) was absolutely amazing and had me laughing out loud many times. Check out the video below and look for more CinemaCon coverage later today.

