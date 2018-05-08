Movie Talk: Disney Could Be Outbid by Comcast in Fox Deal

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- THR is reporting that Bill & Ted Face The Music, the third installment in the franchise, has received the green light with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their roles.
- Reuters reports that Comcast is asking investment banks to increase a bridge financing facility by as much as $60 billion so it can make an all-cash offer for Fox.
- Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures announced that Sherlock Holmes 3 is a go with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law returning to the franchise.
- Millennium Films announced at Cannes that a sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is in the works. No word yet on if Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek will be returning for the sequel.
- THR reports that Evan Spiliotopoulos, a co-writer on Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, will be writing the Bright sequel with David Ayer directing again.
- Deadline is reporting that Gary Oldman and Dylan O’Brien are set to star in a New Orleans crime thriller dealing with human sex-trafficking titled Bayou.
- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again starring Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Andy Garcia and Cher.
