Movie Talk: Disney/Fox Deal Now Official; George Lucas Talks ‘The Last Jedi’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday December 14th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, John Rocha, Natasha Martinez discuss the following:
- Disney acquires 20th Century Fox for $52.4 billion.
- Die Hard, Titanic, Memento, Superman, The Goonies, Field of Dreams, and more added to National Film Registry
- SAG Award nominations announced
- George Lucas thinks Star Wars: The Last Jedi was “beautifully made”
- New trailer for Annihilation further reveals Alex Garland’s surreal sci-fi
- First trailer released for Clint Eastwood’s 15:17 to Paris
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions