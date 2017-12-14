Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Disney/Fox Deal Now Official; George Lucas Talks ‘The Last Jedi’

by      December 14, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday December 14th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, John Rocha, Natasha Martinez discuss the following:

  • Disney acquires 20th Century Fox for $52.4 billion.
  • Die Hard, Titanic, Memento, Superman, The Goonies, Field of Dreams, and more added to National Film Registry
  • SAG Award nominations announced
  • New trailer for Annihilation further reveals Alex Garland’s surreal sci-fi
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
