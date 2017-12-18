Heroes: Will the Disney/Fox Deal Bring ‘X-Men’ or ‘Fantastic Four’ First?

On this 205th episode of Heroes (December 18, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villain and answer your Twitter questions which include:
- It’s official: Disney & 21st Century Fox tie the knot at 52 billion
- Minor Mutations
- Kill or Be Killed comic is going to the big screen from John Wick director Chad Stahelski
- New Hawk & Dove pic from Titans series
- David F. Sandberg says his Billy Batson is “not a huge dickhead” on Twitter
- James Mangold clarifies his “worried about the ever increasing scarcity of original theatrical films” tweet
- First three minutes of Justice League are up online due to Korean digital release, you can really see the “Super-Stache” in full effect
- James Wan says three villains were never in Aquaman. It’s only Black Manta and Ocean Master.
- Incredible “Second Coming” Deadpool 2 poster revealed of Cable and Deadpool
- Hailee Steinfeld wants to be Batgirl
- Joseph Kahn reveals his pitch designs for earlier Justice League Dark
- Twitter Questions