Disney Scraps Animated ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ Movie, ‘Gigantic’

Disney is putting the brakes on their original animated feature Gigantic, the Jack and the Beanstalk-inspired movie that was set to hit theaters in 2020. The updated spin on the classic fairy tale would have found Jack befriending a female giant and was being developed with Tangled helmer Nathan Greno and Inside Out co-writer Meg LeFauve on board to co-direct. Frozen songwriters Robert Lopez and Kirsten Anderson-Lopez were going to write the music.

Gigantic was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2018 and was subsequently pushed back to the 2020 slot. However, THR reports that Disney’s creative team never quite cracked the project and are now moving on to a new mystery project, which will take the Thanksgiving spot in 2020.

Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president Ed Catmull told the outlet,

“It’s impossible to know when we begin a project how the creative process will unfold, and sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn’t working… With Gigantic, we’ve come to that point, and although it’s a difficult decision, we are ending active development for now. We are focusing our energies on another project that has been in the works, which we’ll be sharing more about soon, now set for Thanksgiving 2020.”

No details yet on which film will take Gigantic’s place in the lineup, though the report notes that it is another original feature. Next up, Disney Animation has Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, which is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2018, and Frozen 2 set for Nov. 27, 2019.

