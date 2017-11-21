Things to Know about Disney’s Hollywood Studios ‘Star Wars’ Guided Tour

0

Last weekend, I had a chance to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios in order to embark on a Star Wars-themed adventure. Part of that incredible experience included an early look at the new chapter in “Star Tours – The Adventure Continues” which offered a look at a scene inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi and revealed the name of the planet Batuu, which will be the focus of the park’s upcoming attraction, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” But there was much more to explore, learn about, and experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios thanks to our Star Wars guided tour!

To get to the park in the first place, we used the newly available Minnie Van service, a very cool addition to the Disney parks that partners up with Lyft in order to provide hassle-free transport to the attractions. And though Star Wars is certainly the focus of the tour, we wouldn’t have gotten far without our experienced, enthusiastic, and highly informed guides; they kept us safe and on schedule while dropping bits of trivia along the way. What trivia? Like the fact that George Lucas and Bob Iger met at the park’s recreation of L.A.’s Hollywood Brown Derby to discuss the sale of Lucasfilm in 2011 while both were in Florida to unveil a new 3D “Star Tours” attraction, or that Star Wars: The Force Awakens includes sound design work taken from the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” ride, just without the iconic rockers’ music. (See if you can spot it!)

Throughout our experience, we got a crash course in the Skywalker Saga told so far over the course of seven Star Wars films, which was a nice introduction for newcomers to the franchise and a fun refresher for even the most diehard fans. We ran into famous (and infamous) Star Wars characters quite a few times during the experience, whether it was on their casual march toward their scheduled performances, up-close-and-personal for photo sessions, or even in lock-step with the First Order itself during a march led by Captain Phasma (complete with voice work done by Gwendoline Christie)! Oh and if it’s checking out various Star Wars models, clothing, weaponry, and vehicles that excites you, this tour is definitely for you.

Here’s a look at the events, including VIP access, unparalleled by any other galaxy—this guided voyage will have you:

This is just a glimpse of the exciting Star Wars experiences available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. And there are more coming soon, not just with the upcoming special event “Star Wars: Galactic Nights”, but with the arrival of the impressive and immersive “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” experience coming in 2019. Keep an eye out for more on both attraction soon!

In the meantime, here’s a few more behind-the-scenes images from my Star Wars Guided Tour at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: