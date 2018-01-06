10 Reasons to Visit Hollywood Studios on Your Next Walt Disney World Adventure

0

As a kid, I was lucky enough to be a part of a family vacation to Walt Disney World. That journey means different things to different people: for some, it’s a rite of passage; for others, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; and for the truly dedicated, it’s an annual pilgrimage to experience classic rides, attractions, and dining delights while also seeing what shiny new things the Disney Parks teams have rolled out. For me, it was a whirlwind experience that saw us visiting every possible park and their attractions in a few short days to maximize the experience. This was the year that The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror was unveiled at Hollywood Studios, a ride I fully thought would be the death of me when I rode it solo at 10 years old. (Spoiler alert: It wasn’t.)

I’m happy to report that, many years later, I had a chance to return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to get a handle on what had changed, what remained the same, and what was in store for the future. The Tower remains, of course, as does the “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” that I remembered being thrilled by as a kid. But there are some massive changes coming to the park, including attractions that tap into Disney’s classic cartoon history (Mickey Mouse ring a bell?), their partnership with Pixar for the awards-winning Toy Story franchise, and, of course, the ever-expanding Star Wars universe.

Even if you’ve visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the last year or so, there are some game-changing updates coming to the park that you’re going to want to include on your next Walt Disney World vacation. So let’s take a look at 10 reasons to add Hollywood Studios to your plans, including existing attractions, brand-new rides, and mind-blowing expansions due to arrive in the very near future. Check them out below!