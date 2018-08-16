Movie Talk: Disney Will Not Rehire James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Variety is reporting that Disney is standing firm in their decision to not rehire James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.
- THR released a report profiling five students from USC’s School of the Cinematic Arts. The report also highlighted the reassignment of USC professor and feature film director Luke Greenfield over the screening of his short film that launched his career in 2000.
- Deadline is reporting that several suitors are chasing Cherry, a new “novel” by first time author Nico Walker.
- Netflix releases the first trailer for Alfonso Cuaron‘s Roma.