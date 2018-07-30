Movie Talk: Could Disney Re-Hire James Gunn After the ‘Guardians’ Cast Statement?

Facebook Messenger

July 30, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, July 30th, 2018) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • The cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista released a statement of support for James Gunn on social media.
  • Exclusive: Collider reports that Jack Reynor and Will Poulter are nearing deals to join Florence Pugh in a new movie from Hereditary writer-director Ari Aster.
  • Is Netflix’s refusal to release physical media a detriment to the streaming service being taken seriously as a movie studio?
  • Patty Jenkins released a new image from Wonder Woman 1984 with Pedro Pascal in full 80s regalia.
  • Live Twitter Questions
