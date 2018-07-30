Movie Talk: Could Disney Re-Hire James Gunn After the ‘Guardians’ Cast Statement?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, July 30th, 2018) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Multiple outlets are reporting that Mission: Impossible – Fallout opened to $61.2M this weekend making it the highest opener of the franchise. However, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies underperformed with an opening of just $10.4M.
- The cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista released a statement of support for James Gunn on social media.
- Exclusive: Collider reports that Jack Reynor and Will Poulter are nearing deals to join Florence Pugh in a new movie from Hereditary writer-director Ari Aster.
- Is Netflix’s refusal to release physical media a detriment to the streaming service being taken seriously as a movie studio?
- Patty Jenkins released a new image from Wonder Woman 1984 with Pedro Pascal in full 80s regalia.
- Live Twitter Questions