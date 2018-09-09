Collider Kids: Disney Junior Orders More ‘Muppet Babies’, ‘Vampirina’ and ‘Puppy Dog Pals’

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re happy to report that Disney Junior is bolstering its growing portfolio of hit shows for kids age 2-7 with more episodes of Muppet Babies, Vampirina and Puppy Dog Pals. Combined, these three animated series will reach an average of 515 million households via Disney Channels and Disney Junior channels around the world. The three series have already delivered over 360 million views on YouTube and social media platforms and nearly 140 million views on VOD, DisneyNOW and related Disney apps. The announcement was made by Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming, Disney Junior.

“We’re privileged to work with an amazing group of talented creators every day. Our Disney Junior production teams continue to deliver a diverse group of aspirational characters and entertaining, heartfelt stories to which our youngest viewers have developed a remarkable emotional connection. We look forward to more of their imaginative stories on screen and to new opportunities for preschoolers and parents to extend that experience.”

Muppet Babies, the CG animated series that premiered in March 2018, has been picked up for a second season. It chronicles the hilarious playroom antics of a young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and brand-new Muppet Baby, Summer Penguin. Tom Warburton (The 7D) is executive producer. Matt Danner (Gravity Falls) is supervising director and also voices the role of Kermit. The series is a production of OddBot Inc. in association with Disney Junior and The Muppets Studio.

Vampirina, the first vampire series for preschoolers premiered in October 2017 and has now been renewed for a third season. It stars Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek and Isabella Crovetti as the Hauntley family, friendly vampires who recently relocated from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. Inspired by Disney Publishing’s popular children’s book series “Vampirina Ballerina,” the series comes from the creative team behind Disney Junior’s Peabody Award-winning animated series Doc McStuffins. Chris Nee, who executive-produced seasons one and two will serve as consulting producer for season three, with Chelsea Beyl and Norton Virgien as co-executive producers. Beyl is also story editor. The series is a production of Academy Award-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.

Puppy Dog Pals, created by comedian and actor Harland Williams, premiered in April 2017 and has been greenlit for a third season. It centers on two fun-loving pug puppies, Bingo and Rolly, whose thrill-seeking appetites take them on daily adventures around their neighborhood and beyond. Williams also serves as consulting producer with Sean Coyle (The Awesomes, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) as executive producer. The series is a production of Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.