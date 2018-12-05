‘I, Tonya’ Director Craig Gillespie in Early Talks to Helm Disney’s Live-Action ‘Cruella’

0

Disney’s long-in-the-works live-action Cruella movie just got a serious update. The project first came to our attention all the way back in 2013, when it was revealed that Disney would be crafting an origin story based around the 101 Dalmatians villain. Three years later, Emma Stone attached herself to star, but since then it’s been pretty slow-going.

Now, it appears Cruella may finally be moving forward, as THR reports that I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl director Craig Gillespie is in early talks to take the helm. He’ll be taking over for Mozart in the Jungle co-creator Alex Timbers, who was previously attached to direct Cruella but who’s had to bow out due to scheduling issues with his two major Broadway productions Moulin Rouge and Beetlejuice—both of which launch next year.

This likely means Disney is getting ready to pull the trigger on Cruella, which is described as an origin story set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. While that logline could go either way, with Stone in the lead role I’m inclined to believe this is gonna be great. In the 101 Dalmatians story, Cruella de Vil is depicted as a pampered heiress who became wealthy off her large collection of fur coats. One imagines the fashion scene will have something to do with this origin story.

When Cruella was first announced, it was in the wake of Maleficent, which found Angelina Jolie humanizing the Sleeping Beauty villain. It’s likely that same approach will be taken here, especially with someone as likable as Stone in the lead role.

It’s unclear who wrote the most recent draft of the script, but Kelly Marcel (Saving Mr. Banks) signed on to take a crack at it years ago. Andrew Gunn is producing alongside Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.

