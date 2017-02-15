Movie Talk: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Finds Director; New “Team Thor” Video Released

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 15th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Disney’s live action Mulan hires Whale Rider helmer to direct
- New Team Thor video released
- Concept art released for Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok
- Vince Vaughn joins Dwayne Johnson in Fighting With My Family
- New clip released for Raw
- Robert Downey Jr. teaming with Richard Linklater for movie based on Reply All podcast
- Music Based Biopics
- Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright
- Twitter questions