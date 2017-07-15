Disney Parks Reveal New Attractions Based around ‘Star Wars’, Pixar, ‘TRON’, and More

0

Today at D23, Disney announced some of the cool new attractions they have coming to their parks and resorts. As we reported yesterday, the biggest new theme park is Star Wars land, officially called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. According to a press release, Galaxy’s Edge will feature two anchor attractions. The first will put visitors inside the middle of a battle between The First Order and the Resistance while the other will let attendees share piloting duties on the Millennium Falcon to achieve a shared mission. Per the press release, “Representing the largest single-themed land expansion at 14 acres each, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in 2019, with the first land debuting at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, then at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando.”

There will also be some fun additions to existing parks. There will be a Ratatouille attraction in the France pavilion at World Showcase, a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at Epcot, and “in Future World, a new Green Mission at Mission: SPACE will take guests on a stunning tour around the Earth, and an updated Orange Mission will make the trip to Mars even more spectacular.” There will also be Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

But perhaps the biggest draw will be the addition of the TRON-themed attraction that’s currently making waves at Shanghai Disneyland. If you need to know why this ride is awesome, check out the video below.

The TRON ride will be installed near Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

Moving on to other Disney properties, Toy Story Land will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in summer 2018, and there’s plans for Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure, where attendees will get a “brand new look as more favorite Pixar characters and stories come to life, from The Incredibles, to Inside Out to even more Toy Story.”

And if you’re looking for a place to stay, Disney is planning on building some more themed hotels. There will be a Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris which will allow guest, “to explore the Marvel Universe through its comic art, films, Super Hero costumes and more, displayed in the style of a contemporary art gallery,” which I suppose is better than something like, “Hey, would you like to experience The Battle of New York during your stay.”

According to Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, the new vacation experience is “unlike anything that exists today. From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100% immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.” (via disneyparks).

