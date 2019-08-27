Disney+ Membership Discount Now Available to All D23 Members for a Limited Time

0

Now that Disney’s biennial fan event and expo D23 has wrapped up, fans all over the world have a better idea about just what’s coming to the new streaming subscription service Disney+ when it launches this fall. Some of those fans (sorry, U.S. residents only) can now take advantage of an early discount offer for Disney+ membership (sorry again, D23 members only). If you’re reading this from outside the U.S., you have my sympathy. But if you’re a U.S. resident who’s interested in the streaming service–and its library of Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Fox properties–but you don’t have a D23 membership, there’s a simple fix! You can get access to this Disney+ discount–details here–with a free General D23 membership (if you can get through to their servers, which are slammed at the moment). Act quickly though; you only have through Labor Day to take advantage of the deal.

Some terms and restrictions follow; be sure to read up on the whole list at the D23 and Disney+ pages when you can:

Valid only from August 26, 2019 through September 2, 2019 at 11:59 PM PT. Promotional offer available to all D23 General, Gold or Gold Family Members who have an active membership as of 11:59PM PT on September 1, 2019. Valid for U.S. residents with US payment method only. Acceptance of this promotional offer, or use of the promotional offer code, constitutes acceptance of the following terms and conditions. This promotional offer of $46.99 per year, if accepted, entitles the bearer to a one-time discount of $69.00 off the regular price of a three-year subscription to Disney+ ($209.97). Subscription will automatically renew on an annual basis at the end of three years, at the annual subscription price (currently $69.99) unless cancelled.

