Every Movie and TV Show Confirmed To Stream on Disney+ So Far

Disney is getting into the streaming game with their dedicated streaming service Disney+, and you better believe the biggest brand in entertainment is coming out swinging with a diverse and impressive library of content for fans to enjoy.

From original films and series to favorite catalogue titles from Disney and their recently acquired additions via 20th Century Fox, animated shorts, docu-series, and more, Disney is delivering a wide breadth of content from all their banners when the platform launches on November 12, 2019, with a long list of titles in the works for the coming years.

As for the nitty-gritty details, when Disney+ launches in November, the service will be available for $6.99 a month. Alternatively, subscribers can opt for a monthly $12.99 bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Disney is skipping subscriber tiers, and all subscribers will have access to seven account profiles, four simultaneous streams, as well as 4K and HDR content.

Disney is touting a library of more than 7,500 episodes and 500 films from their library within the first year, including a boatload of original content across the Disney family banners. In the realm of Marvel, Captain Marvel will be available to stream day of launch and much of the MCU’s Phase 4 will play out in Disney+ series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and WandaVision, with un-dated series like She-Hulk and Mrs. Marvel in the works. If it’s Star Wars, you’re looking for, The Mandalorian will be available day of launch, the 7th and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is on the way, as well as a Rogue One prequel series and the long-speculated Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Elsewhere in live-action, The Disney Channel is coming in strong with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and plans for a Lizzie McGuire sequel series with Hilary Duff returning. You can also look forward to seeing recent hits like The Lion King and Aladdin, as well as upcoming titles like Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil go live within the year. You can also look forward to a growing library of classic titles from Disney and Fox like Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.

In the realm of animation, both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios will be well represented with new series, shorts, and documentaries. The Monsters, Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work will launch within the first year, while the Toy Story 4 spinoff series Forky Asks a Question will be available on day one. If you’re looking for classics, the entire Walt Disney Signature Collection will be available day of launch, with more beloved animated films and series rolling out over the first year. Then there’s the mater of the documentaries, including the first of its kind behind-the-scenes making-of doc Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2.

Finally, if documentaries, docuseries, and reality shows are your sweet spot, look forward to a wide-ranging programming lineup that includes plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at Disney culture, from the employee-celebrating One Day at Disney series to Magic of the Animal Kingdom, as well as new Disneynature docs, and both new and archive NatGeo films and series.

Now that you’ve got the broad strokes, check out the full breakdown of every Disney+ movie and TV show confirmed so far, including originals, vintage favorites, and projects in development. Developing projects will have release details listed, while all archive titles listed are confirmed to arrive within the first year of launch. Titles confirmed for day-one premiere on November 12 are marked with an asterisk,