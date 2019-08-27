The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 217 – Disney+

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Disney+. The upcoming streaming service received a major unveiling this past weekend at D23, so we discuss the shows and movies that are coming to the service, how it aims to be competitive, the benefits of debuting episodes weekly, the service’s long-term prospects, and more. We then dive into Recently Watched before finishing up with Reader Hot Takes.

Click on the respective links to find us on iTunes. ALSO, we’ve moved to a new channel: Collider Weekly. Collider Weekly will host podcasts only from writers on Collider.com, so please be sure to update your subscriptions accordingly. Finally, we’re bringing back Reader Hot Takes! If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.