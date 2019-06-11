First-Look Images Revealed for Disney’s ‘Chip ‘n’ Dale’ and ‘Monsters at Work’ Series

0

Today at Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Disney announced that the “original series” Chip ‘n’ Dale is in production for the streaming service and also revealed the first-look image from tat series. It shows off the new design of the title characters, the world they inhabit, and the scale at which the adventures are going to take place. Fans will recognize both Chip and Dale by their signature nose colors, but beyond that, the visual style looks to embrace the cartoonish aspects of the title team.

Additionally, Disney also shared a first look at the logo for the upcoming original series Monsters at Work, a TV treatment for the beloved Monsters, Inc. franchise. This small-screen version of the ongoing escapades of Mike and Sulley will also be arriving on the streaming service, which launches November 12th of this year in the U.S. The service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story4, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Check out more of the Disney+ animated series below!

Chip ‘n’ Dale

Disney+ announced Chip ‘n’ Dale is currently in production and set for release as a Disney+ Original. The show is developed by Disney’s London-based animation team in collaboration with Xilam Animation in Paris. The series will be fully produced by Xilam, an award-winning independent production studio known around the world for visual invention and cartoon comedy. The 39 seven-minute episodes will feature the return of Disney’s much-loved chipmunk troublemakers in a non-verbal, classic style comedy, following the ups and downs of two little creatures living life in the big city. Combining a traditional style of animation with contemporary, comedic narratives, Chip ‘n’ Dale is directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice.

Monsters at Work

Monsters at Work Executive Producer Bobs Gannaway revealed the logo and shared more details about the upcoming Disney+ original series. Set to premiere on Disney+ in 2020, Monsters at Work stars Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, with original Monsters, Inc. voices Billy Crystal and John Goodman returning as Mike and Sulley. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning feature film Monsters, Inc., the series picks up six months after the original movie’s story, with the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis – thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. Tylor Tuskmon is an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley. The series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue) with Ferrell Barron (Planes: Fire & Rescue) serving as producer.