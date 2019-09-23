Disney+ Trailer Teases the Movies and Shows Coming to the Streaming Service

0

While the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards were busy handing out trophies to a variety of shows from broadcast TV and streaming, Disney took the opportunity to tout its own upcoming streaming service with a 60-second ad for Disney+. The Disney+ trailer is short and to the point, teasing the bounty of content that’ll be available to stream on Disney’s proprietary streaming service.

The trailer teases films like Thor, Wall-E,Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Mary Poppins, Moana, Free Solo, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Rogue One, Mulan,Brave,TRON: Legacy, and holiday-appropriate Hocus Pocus. The trailer also teased the arrival of TheSimpsons, as all episodes of the iconic animated series will be available exclusively on Disney+.

No doubt even more will be added to Disney+ in the months to come, including original series like The Mandalorian, Marvel’s WandaVision, and High School Muscial: The Musical: The Series.

Disney is also taking this opportunity to make Disney+ available for pre-order. You can get a monthly subscription for $6.99, or a yearly subscription for $69.99. Either way you’ll get a seven-day trial that begins on launch day, so if for some reason you don’t like what you see, you can bail.

Check out the Disney+ trailer below, click here for a list of all confirmed movies and shows coming to the streaming service, and click here to pre-order. Disney+ launches on November 12th.



Coming Soon | Disney+