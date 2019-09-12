Disney+: Classic Marvel Animated Series ‘X-Men’, ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Iron Man’ & More Rumored

0

Disney+ is finally here and it’s free!*

*If you live in the Netherlands. Apparently the streaming service has rolled out a pilot version and all manner of Dutch Disney fans are now able to take advantage of it. It’s like a nation of beta-testers, which is a pretty savvy move. And because of the Power of the Internet, we here Stateside are getting an early glimpse of Disney+’s interface, library of titles, accessibility, and ease of use.

Thanks to The Verge, which has a great breakdown of early experiences using the pilot version of Disney+, we won’t be going into the app completely cold and fumbling around with our clumsy thumbs when it arrives in the U.S. on November 12th. (The pilot program will be available in the Netherlands until then, when the subscription model will kick in, so expect more intel and changes over the next two months.) However, one big reveal that we’re hearing out of overseas user reports is that a big slate of classic 20th Century (Fox?) Marvel Animation titles will also be on the service. So if you’re a fan of what is now “vintage” and “retro” X-Men, Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four and more titles, this news should have you very excited!

We can have a little more confidence in reports like the following now that we know that the Netherlands rollout is underway, but it’s worth mentioning that available titles will likely differ and vary by region and territory:

DISCLAIMER: This might vary based on which country you’re in. — Disney+ Updates (@moredisneyplus) September 12, 2019

More screenshots of the service’s pilot interface can be found here; expand the thread for a rundown:

Holy shit. The original X Men Animated series is on Disney Plus?!?! pic.twitter.com/D7qBAwY70d — GJ Kooijman (@gjkooijman) September 12, 2019

If you’re still on the fence about signing up and subscribing for Disney+, Cord Cutters News reports that reps are reaching out to Disney Movie Club Members with a discounted sign-up deal. Granted, it’s not as sweet of a discount as the one extended to D23 members over Labor Day weekend, but a discount’s a discount.