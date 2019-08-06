Disney Announces $12.99 Streaming Bundle with Disney+, Hulu & ESPN

0

As usual, Disney’s quarterly earnings call came with a healthy side of news including confirmation of the long-speculated streaming bundle. For $12.99 a month, subscribers can access Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

That’s one fiercely competitive price point — the same as Netflix’s standard 2-screen plan and two dollars less than the current price point for HBO NOW (not to mention the rumored 17 dollar price point for HBO MAX). It’s also a solid saving for folks who plan to use all three: Disney+ will cost $6.99, Hulu starts at $5.99 with ads, and ESPN+ clocks in at $4.99 a month. At the moment, Hulu’s live TV plan is not included in the bundle.

During the call, Disney CEO Bob Iger called the streaming service “the most important product the company has launched in my tenure.” And there’s no doubt the studio is lining up the content to make it essential. Per Deadline, Disney+ will launch with 300 film titles and 7,500 episodes of Disney TV series, with a plan to get to 400 film titles in the first year.

Disney+ will also be home to a number of Marvel Phase 4 titles, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and WandaVision, the first live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, as well as new series spinoffs for familiar IP like High School Musical and Monsters, Inc. and a robust library of classics from the Disney and Fox catalogue. Iger also revealed new adaptations for Home Alone, Night at the Museum and more titles during the call today. Likewise, ESPN+ comes with the full library of ESPN films (like 30 for 30) in addition to hundreds of games.

Iger also said the plan is to make the service available via “Amazon, Apple, and other distributors,” and while the deals aren’t closed, Iger told investors “we feel it’s important for us to achieve scale quickly, and we think it’s going to be an important part of that. They’re all interested in distributing the product.”

“The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver an extraordinary value proposition to consumers,” Iger said in a press release.

The bundle will be available when Disney+ launches on November 12. Will you be signing up?