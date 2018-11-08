Disney’s New Streaming Service Is Called Disney+, New Details Revealed

0

Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service has an official name: Disney+. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed the official name, logo and new platform details today on the company earning call. Iger says the service is on track for a late 2019 release (which makes sense since that’s about when their remaining Netflix contracts come to an end.)

Iger also confirmed new details about how the service will function. While we’ve known for a while that the service would incorporate Disney’s core brands, Iger revealed that the content will live on five hubs within the service: Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. Per Vulture, each hub will serve as a micro-platform on the service, with customized designs and features for each of the brands. “We’re going to superserve fans” Iger said.

It’s not a particularly original design (that sounds more or less like a cable bundle, as Vulture’s report notes), but it’s a fine contrast to the algorithmic content categories employed on Netflix, Disney’s big rival streaming service. Netflix users have long bemoaned how often films are buried or lost on the homepage, and the Disney+ model promises the possibility of a superior user experience.

Additionally, Iger confirmed the rumored Loki series, which will see Tom Hiddleston star as the fan-favorite character originated in the MCU. He also announced the platform’s second live-action series after Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian — a Rogue One prequel series focused on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor.