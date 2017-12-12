Disney’s ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Recruits Joe Johnston for Reshoots

0

Disney is rolling into reshoots on their upcoming live-action take on the classic Christmas tale The Nutcracker. THR reports that Captain America and Jumanji director Joe Johnston will take the helm for a “significant” additional photography shoot for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which adapts the classic ballet by Peter Tchaikovsky and story by E.T.A. Hoffmann.

Cider House Rules and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape director Lasse Hallstrom directed the film for Disney and per the report, the filmmaker wasn’t sidelined during pickups but was unavailable to return for them due to scheduling issues. Once additional photography is complete, Hallstrom will return for post-production.

“The film is in very good hands in London while I’m away,” said Hallstrom in a statement to THR. “I will return to post production after the holidays.” [sic].

Mackenzie Foy stars as Clara, alongside Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer, Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger, and American Ballet Theatre prima ballerina Misty Copeland, who will perform in the film’s dance sequences. Foy, Knightley, Freeman, and Copeland, among others, are returning for the reshoots, which are expected to last 32 days and include script work from Oscar-winning Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy.

No word on what specific issues they’ll be addressing during the reshoots, but it’s worth noting that additional photography and pickup shots are a normal part of the filmmaking process, especially for tentpole films. Reshoots have earned extra scrutiny in recent years after films like Rogue One and Suicide Squad significantly restructured in additional photography, and they’ve been a major part of industry conversation again this year thanks to films like Justice League and All the Money in the World, but it’s not always scandal and cinematic crisis.

Inspired by the classic tale, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms follows Clara on a magical journey has to get back a magical key in order to unlock a special gift from her godfather (Freeman), and goes looking for it across the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, Land of Sweets, where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the foreboding Fourth Realm ruled by Mirren’s fierce Mother Ginger.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms arrives in theaters Nov. 2, 2018