Watch: Disneyland’s ‘Star Tours’ Guests Get a Special Luke Skywalker Surprise

0

If you want to get an up close and personal look at Luke Skywalker himself, you’d better head to Disney’s new “Star Tours” attraction! Mark Hamill recently surprised guests in attendance for the Star Wars-focused ride and their reactions are just the best. They range from stunned silence, to screams of surprise, to outright fanboying. I really can’t blame them since I’d probably react the same way should I find myself face to face with Hamill! Sadly, the closest the most of us will get to this experience is seeing him on the big screen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We can dream!

Also starring Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), with Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern, the film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

Check out the surprise video below:

FIRST LOOK – Inspired by Star Wars: #TheLastJedi, Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disneyland park will take off to Crait beginning Friday 11/17: https://t.co/GZJAa3fLiy pic.twitter.com/q1hpCR5Bzc — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 14, 2017

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

And for more on Rian Johnson‘s upcoming installment of the Skywalker Saga, be sure to get caught up with our recent coverage provided at the following links: