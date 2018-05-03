Tour Disney’s ‘Toy Story Land’ in New Videos

0

The last time we had a chance to peek behind the curtains of Disneyworld’s upcoming Hollywood Studios expansion Toy Story Land, it was to share a ride-along on the park’s coaster, Slinky Dog Dash. Now, as the June 30th opening date gets closer and closer, we’ve got more video tours of the park thanks to Disney’s affiliates.

This summer, you’ll shrink down to the size of a toy to take a trip into Andy’s world, populated by iconic Pixar creations. There, you’ll get to ride the Slinky Dog Dash rollercoaster (made by Andy using his Mega Coaster Play Kit, of course), take a spin on the Alien Swirling Saucers (as seen inside Andy’s Pizza Planet playset prize), and grab a bite to eat at Woody’s Lunch Box, an old-fashioned walk-up service joint chock full of Toy Story treats and classic soda fountain floats. And don’t forget the competitive game of skill, Toy Story Mania!, which now has a brand-new track that’s been added just in time for the park’s expansion. And while you’re there, and waiting for Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge to open next year, be sure to take advantage of everything else the park has to offer!

ABC News' Paula Faris goes inside the brand new attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Who's excited for the brand-new #ToyStoryLand in Disney's Hollywood Studios @WaltDisneyWorld?! It's opening June 30 & #TheChew has a sneak peek at some tasty treats from Woody's Lunch Box.

"Good Morning America" offered viewers a sneak peek inside Toy Story Land, the new land inspired by the "Toy Story" films that's set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on June 30 – including a new look at Slinky Dog Dash!