‘Disobedience’ Trailer: Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams Explore a Forbidden Love

Bleecker Street has released the trailer for director Sebastián Lelio’s upcoming drama Disobedience. Based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, the film stars Rachel Weisz as a woman who returns to New York after the death of her estranged rabbi father, integrating into the Orthodox Jewish community for the first time after being ostracized. She subsequently stirs up controversy when she strikes up a relationship with a childhood friend, played by Rachel McAdams.

Lelio previously made waves with his 2017 features Gloria and A Fantastic Woman, and Disobedience appears to be another distinguished, character-rich drama. Weisz and McAdams are terrific actresses, and seeing them navigate themes of sexuality and religion should be tremendously compelling.

Check out the Disobedience trailer below. The film also stars Alessandro Nivola and opens in theaters on April 27th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Disobedience: