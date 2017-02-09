Collider Conversations: D.J. Caruso Talks ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’

-
One of the things I’m so happy we worked out is our screening series with IMAX. If you’ve been reading the site over the past year you’ve probably noticed that almost every month we show something in IMAX and after the screening offer a Q&A with someone involved in the production of the movie. Recently, we held an early screening of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage followed by a Q&A with director D.J. Caruso (Disturbia, The Salton Sea). In the video above you can watch some of the highlights from the Q&A and to watch the entire conversation click over to our friends at Comic Con HQ.
Here’s the official synopsis for xXx: The Return of Xander Cage which stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, and Rory McCann:
The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.