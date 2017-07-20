Doctor Doom Movie in the Works from ‘Fargo’ Showrunner Noah Hawley

0

Noah Hawley has been knocking it out of the park lately on television with critically acclaimed seasons of Fargo and the controversial but fascinating Legion. Today at Comic-Con, Hawley was on a panel for the second season of Legion, but he made a surprising announcement at the end. Right as the panel was ending, he said he was developing a movie for Fox that involved two words: “Doctor. Doom.” THR adds that Hawley is writing the script with an eye towards directing.

For those who don’t know, Doctor Doom is the main antagonist for the Fantastic Four. Since 20th Century Fox owns the film rights to Fantastic Four, they’re well within their rights to make a Doctor Doom movie, and it’s a smart move on their part to just scrap Fantastic Four (there wasn’t much love for the 2014 reboot) and bring in a visionary storyteller like Hawley to try and tackle the property from another angle.

Furthermore, Doom is consistently one of the most popular villains among comics fans, which is why his appearances in the first two Fantastic Four movies and the reboot have been so frustrating. There’s a great character to present, but the films have botched it repeatedly, so non-fans are really only familiar with him as a metal-faced dude who can shoot out electricity. All of the detail and nuance were pretty much discarded, but if Fox decides to start anew, that gives Hawley room to try something interesting.

Additionally, Fox seems to be embracing their role as the studio that makes unconventional superhero movies. Deadpool was the first step in that direction and then Logan was another. They’re also making New Mutants, which is supposed to be a superhero movie crossed with a horror film. So there’s no burden to play by the rules of what we’ve come to expect from the superhero genre. It may not be the Fantastic Four film some people want, but I’m all for Hawley’s trying to take on a Doctor Doom solo picture.

