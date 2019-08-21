‘Doctor Sleep’ Officially Rated R for “Disturbing Content” and “Bloody Images”

0

Good news, everyone! Mike Flanagan‘s Doctor Sleep has been given full approval by the MPAA to fuck your entire day up. The director confirmed that his film has received an R-rating for disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity, and drug use. “Sound about right,” Flanagan wrote.

Like the Stephen King book it’s based on, Doctor Sleep is a sequel to one of the most iconic horror stories ever told, The Shining. The film stars Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance, decades after his father Jack’s ghost-assisted breakdown inside the Overlook Hotel. When Collider’s own Haleigh Foutch talked to Flanagan, the filmmaker discussed the tricky proposition of adapting the novel but also setting it in the same universe as Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining film starring Jack Nicholson, which King is famously not too keen on.

“I went back to the book first and the big conversation that we had to have was about whether or not we could still do a faithful adaptation of the novel as King has laid it out while inhabiting the universe that Kubrick had created,” Flanagan explained. “And that was a conversation that we had to have with Stephen King to kick the whole thing off. And if that conversation hadn’t gone the way it went, we wouldn’t have done the film.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8 and also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Cliff Curtis, Bruce Greenwood, and Jacob Tremblay. Here is the official synopsis, followed by a few links for further reading.