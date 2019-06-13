First ‘Doctor Sleep’ Poster Makes a Callback to ‘The Shining’

Warner Bros. has released the first poster for Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep. The upcoming sequel to The Shining stars Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance as an alcoholic drifter haunted by his past who must use his gift to help a child in a battle between good and evil.
This is a cool poster if you’re already familiar with Doctor Sleep. For everyone else, it’s bound to be a little confusing. They’ll likely get the “Redrum” reference, but then just assume the movie is called “Redrum”. Of course, there will be plenty of other marketing along the way to correct that misconception, but for now, the non-initiated will be on the lookout for a movie called “Redrum.”
Check out the Doctor Sleep poster below. The film opens November 8th and also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Zahn McClarnon.
Here’s the synopsis for Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep:
On highways across America, a tribe of people called the True Knot travel in search of sustenance. They look harmless—mostly old, lots of polyester, and married to their RVs. But as Dan Torrance knows, and spunky twelve-year-old Abra Stone learns, the True Knot are quasi-immortal, living off the steam that children with the shining produce when they are slowly tortured to death.
Haunted by the inhabitants of the Overlook Hotel, where he spent one horrific childhood year, Dan has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father’s legacy of despair, alcoholism, and violence. Finally, he settles in a New Hampshire town, an AA community that sustains him, and a job at a nursing home where his remnant shining power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying. Aided by a prescient cat, he becomes “Doctor Sleep.”
Then Dan meets the evanescent Abra Stone, and it is her spectacular gift, the brightest shining ever seen, that reignites Dan’s own demons and summons him to a battle for Abra’s soul and survival. This is an epic war between good and evil, a gory and glorious story that will thrill the millions of devoted readers of The Shining and satisfy anyone new to this icon in the Stephen King canon. [Amazon]