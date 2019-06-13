First ‘Doctor Sleep’ Poster Makes a Callback to ‘The Shining’

0

Warner Bros. has released the first poster for Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep. The upcoming sequel to The Shining stars Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance as an alcoholic drifter haunted by his past who must use his gift to help a child in a battle between good and evil.

This is a cool poster if you’re already familiar with Doctor Sleep. For everyone else, it’s bound to be a little confusing. They’ll likely get the “Redrum” reference, but then just assume the movie is called “Redrum”. Of course, there will be plenty of other marketing along the way to correct that misconception, but for now, the non-initiated will be on the lookout for a movie called “Redrum.”

Check out the Doctor Sleep poster below. The film opens November 8th and also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Zahn McClarnon.

Here’s the synopsis for Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep: