The ‘Doctor Sleep’ Final Trailer Takes Us Back to The Overlook for One Final Battle

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Doctor Sleep starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kyliegh Curran. There’s plenty to behold in the latest trailer, but perhaps the biggest marvel of its two-minute runtime is director Mike Flanagan‘s recreation of The Shining‘s ominous Overlook Hotel.

As a sequel to both the novel and movie version of The Shining, Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep spoils nothing in revealing the painstakingly-accurate Overlook Hotel recreated for the movie. Seeing the iconic brown, red, and orange hexagonal carpet or the “Redrum” door in the Torrance’s old room, which still has a hole in it where Dan’s (McGregor) dad, Jack, hacked away at it with an ax, is enough to send shivers up your spine. We also get our first glimpse at Dick Halloran, this time played by Carl Lumbly (the late Scatman Crothers originated the role in The Shining), who brings Dan a warning. Oh, and did I mention the twins were back, too?

The Overlook Hotel plays a pivotal role not only in Dan’s personal journey through Doctor Sleep, but also in his and young Abra Stone’s (Curran) battle against Rose the Hat (Ferguson) and the cult she leads, The True Knot, as they try to steal Abra’s “shining” ability. The final trailer shows how Rose becomes aware of Abra’s abilities and what’s at stake if Dan can’t help the young girl fight back.

Doctor Sleep arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019. Check out the final trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Doctor Sleep: