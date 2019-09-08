The ‘Doctor Sleep’ Final Trailer Takes Us Back to The Overlook for One Final Battle

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Doctor Sleep starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kyliegh Curran. There’s plenty to behold in the latest trailer, but perhaps the biggest marvel of its two-minute runtime is director Mike Flanagan‘s recreation of The Shining‘s ominous Overlook Hotel.
As a sequel to both the novel and movie version of The Shining, Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep spoils nothing in revealing the painstakingly-accurate Overlook Hotel recreated for the movie. Seeing the iconic brown, red, and orange hexagonal carpet or the “Redrum” door in the Torrance’s old room, which still has a hole in it where Dan’s (McGregor) dad, Jack, hacked away at it with an ax, is enough to send shivers up your spine. We also get our first glimpse at Dick Halloran, this time played by Carl Lumbly (the late Scatman Crothers originated the role in The Shining), who brings Dan a warning. Oh, and did I mention the twins were back, too?
The Overlook Hotel plays a pivotal role not only in Dan’s personal journey through Doctor Sleep, but also in his and young Abra Stone’s (Curran) battle against Rose the Hat (Ferguson) and the cult she leads, The True Knot, as they try to steal Abra’s “shining” ability. The final trailer shows how Rose becomes aware of Abra’s abilities and what’s at stake if Dan can’t help the young girl fight back.
Doctor Sleep arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019. Check out the final trailer below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Doctor Sleep:
Doctor Sleep continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran star in the supernatural thriller, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King.
Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.
Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before — at once facing his fears and reawakening ghosts of the past.