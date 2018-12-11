Movie Talk: ‘Doctor Strange 2′ in Development with Scott Derrickson Directing

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- The panel discusses the Aquaman reviews that dropped now that the embargo has been lifted and the film’s current Rotten Tomatoes score.
- THR reports that Marvel is finalizing a deal for a Doctor Strange sequel with Scott Derrickson returning to direct and Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams reprising their roles.
- Variety is considering using no host at all for this year’s Academy Awards after the Kevin Hart controversy.
- Deadline reports that Birds of Prey has cast Chris Messina as the villainous Victor Zsasz.
- Collider’s Adam Chitwood wrote a column for the site making the case that Black Panther is worthy of a Best Picture nomination. The panelists weigh in on this possibility.
- Aardman Animation released a teaser trailer for their upcoming sequel, Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.