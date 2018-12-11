Movie Talk: ‘Doctor Strange 2′ in Development with Scott Derrickson Directing

Facebook Messenger

December 11, 2018

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • The panel discusses the Aquaman reviews that dropped now that the embargo has been lifted and the film’s current Rotten Tomatoes score.
  • THR reports that Marvel is finalizing a deal for a Doctor Strange sequel with Scott Derrickson returning to direct and Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams reprising their roles.
  • Variety is considering using no host at all for this year’s Academy Awards after the Kevin Hart controversy.
  • Deadline reports that Birds of Prey has cast Chris Messina as the villainous Victor Zsasz.
  • Collider’s Adam Chitwood wrote a column for the site making the case that Black Panther is worthy of a Best Picture nomination. The panelists weigh in on this possibility.
