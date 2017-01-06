‘Doctor Strange’ Blu-ray Details Revealed; Will Include “Team Thor: Part 2”

Marvel has announced the Blu-ray details for Doctor Strange. The latest Marvel movie will hit Digital HD and Disney Movie Anywhere on February 14th and will be released on 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on February 28th.
Per Marvel, “The Blu-ray and Digital releases come packaged with over 80 minutes of fascinating, never-before-seen bonus materials, including five behind-the-scenes featurettes, five deleted scenes, hilarious outtakes, part two of the comical mockumentary “Team Thor,” audio commentary, and an exclusive look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
The most exciting part of these special features definitely has to be “Team Thor: Part 2”. For those who didn’t see the first “Team Thor”, check it out below:
It’s hard to improve upon perfection, but Doctor Strange basically became a must-buy disc just for the chance to see more of director Taiki Waititi’s comical short films about Thor. Honestly, while I’m excited for Thor: Ragnarok, I would be happy with a feature-length film of Thor and Darryl clowning around.
Also, for those who can’t wait to get a sneak peek at future MCU movies, there will be a “Phase 3 Exclusive Look” that includes glimpses at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War.
Check out the full list of special features below.
- Featurettes
- A Strange Transformation – Open your eye to a new dimension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and see how the filmmakers brought one of comic books’ greatest characters to life.
- Strange Company – Find out what it’s like for the cast to work on a Marvel film, and how Director Scott Derrickson engineered one of the most ambitious, imaginative films ever.
- The Fabric of Reality – Take a closer look at the movie’s extraordinary sets, meticulously crafted costumes and amazingly detailed production elements.
- Across Time and Space – Explore the countless hours of dance and fight choreography the actors endured in preparation for their physically demanding roles.
- The Score-cerer Supreme – Join Composer Michael Giacchino and a full orchestra during live recording sessions, and experience the movie’s mind-bending music.
- Marvel Studios Phase 3 Exclusive Look – Get an early peek at Marvel’s spectacular upcoming films, including Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”
- Team Thor: Part 2 – See more of the hilarious partnership between Thor and his roommate Darryl in this satirical short.
- Deleted Scenes
- Strange Meets Daniel Drumm
- Kaecilius Searches for Answers
- The Kamar-Taj Courtyard
- Making Contact
- Lost in Kathmandu
- Gag Reel
- Audio Commentary by Director Scott Derrickson