‘Doctor Strange’ Blu-ray Details Revealed; Will Include “Team Thor: Part 2”

Marvel has announced the Blu-ray details for Doctor Strange. The latest Marvel movie will hit Digital HD and Disney Movie Anywhere on February 14th and will be released on 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on February 28th.

Per Marvel, “The Blu-ray and Digital releases come packaged with over 80 minutes of fascinating, never-before-seen bonus materials, including five behind-the-scenes featurettes, five deleted scenes, hilarious outtakes, part two of the comical mockumentary “Team Thor,” audio commentary, and an exclusive look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The most exciting part of these special features definitely has to be “Team Thor: Part 2”. For those who didn’t see the first “Team Thor”, check it out below:

It’s hard to improve upon perfection, but Doctor Strange basically became a must-buy disc just for the chance to see more of director Taiki Waititi’s comical short films about Thor. Honestly, while I’m excited for Thor: Ragnarok, I would be happy with a feature-length film of Thor and Darryl clowning around.

Also, for those who can’t wait to get a sneak peek at future MCU movies, there will be a “Phase 3 Exclusive Look” that includes glimpses at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Check out the full list of special features below.