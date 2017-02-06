‘Doctor Strange’ Deleted Scene Summons Dormammu

0

It’s been a few months since we’ve had a superhero dominating the weekly Box Office, and while the summer superhero season is just around the corner, you can get a temporary Marvel fix when Doctor Strange arrives on home video this month. Scott Derrickson introduced the MCU to the realm of magic with his Marvel debut, and the Blu-ray features promise to take us behind the scenes of the creative process.

Doctor Strange drops first on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere, February 14th, and then on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital SD and On Demand on February 28th,. The physical media options are packed with over 80-minutes of bonus materials, including five behind-the-scenes featurettes, outtakes, audio commentary, and Part 2 of Taika Waititi‘s delightful Marvel mockumentary, Team Thor, and five deleted scenes.

EW has debuted one of those scenes, featuring Mads Mikkelsen‘s villainous Kaecillius, and it’s not too hard to see why it ended up on the cutting room floor. It’s not bad, and a it looks good, but it’s ultimately just not necessary. Check it out for yourself below.