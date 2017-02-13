‘Doctor Strange': Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Hemsworth Pal Around in New Behind-the-Scenes Video

0

Doctor Strange is landing on Blu-ray soon, and per the Marvel usual, that means plenty of fun bonus features are already popping up online. We exclusively debuted a video chronicling the studio’s quest to cast Benedict Cumberbatch, and we’ve also seen a deleted scene featuring Mads Mikkelsen‘s big bad Kaecilius. Now, Chris Hemsworth has debuted a new featurette going behind the scenes of the Doctor Strange tag, showcasing the meeting between the Sorcerer Supreme and the God of Thunder (and the two comedically talented goofballs who play them).

Doctor Strange drops on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere tomorrow, February 14th, and on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital SD and On Demand on February 28th. The physical media options are packed with over 80-minutes of bonus materials, including five behind-the-scenes featurettes, outtakes, audio commentary, deleted scenes, and Part 2 of Taika Waititi‘s delightful Marvel mockumentary,

For now, check out the meeting of Marvel’s magic-minded heroes below. The interesting thing here is the shot of the pair laughing, not just because they’re really really ridiculously good looking, but because it shows they filmed additional scenes to what we saw in Doctor Strange. Could that be part of what we’ll see in Thor: Ragnarok, or is it just a moment that ended up on the cutting room floor?