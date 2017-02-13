‘Doctor Strange': Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Hemsworth Pal Around in New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Doctor Strange is landing on Blu-ray soon, and per the Marvel usual, that means plenty of fun bonus features are already popping up online. We exclusively debuted a video chronicling the studio’s quest to cast Benedict Cumberbatch, and we’ve also seen a deleted scene featuring Mads Mikkelsen‘s big bad Kaecilius. Now, Chris Hemsworth has debuted a new featurette going behind the scenes of the Doctor Strange tag, showcasing the meeting between the Sorcerer Supreme and the God of Thunder (and the two comedically talented goofballs who play them).
Doctor Strange drops on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere tomorrow, February 14th, and on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital SD and On Demand on February 28th. The physical media options are packed with over 80-minutes of bonus materials, including five behind-the-scenes featurettes, outtakes, audio commentary, deleted scenes, and Part 2 of Taika Waititi‘s delightful Marvel mockumentary,
For now, check out the meeting of Marvel’s magic-minded heroes below. The interesting thing here is the shot of the pair laughing, not just because they’re really really ridiculously good looking, but because it shows they filmed additional scenes to what we saw in Doctor Strange. Could that be part of what we’ll see in Thor: Ragnarok, or is it just a moment that ended up on the cutting room floor?
God of Thunder meets Sorcerer Supreme. Bring home #DoctorStrange tomorrow on Digital HD. pic.twitter.com/OLcc7Z2w0B
— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 13, 2017
Doctor Strange also stars Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams. For more details on the Blu-ray features, check out the full listing below:
A Strange Transformation
Open your eye to a new dimension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and see how the filmmakers brought one of comic books’ greatest characters to life.
Strange Company
Find out what it’s like for the cast to work on a Marvel film, and how Director Scott Derrickson engineered one of the most ambitious, imaginative films ever.
The Fabric of Reality
Take a closer look at the movie’s extraordinary sets, meticulously crafted costumes and amazingly detailed production elements.
Across Time and Space
Explore the countless hours of dance and fight choreography the actors endured in preparation for their physically demanding roles.
The Score-cerer Supreme
Join Composer Michael Giacchino and a full orchestra during live recording sessions, and experience the movie’s mind-bending music.
Marvel Studios Phase 3 Exclusive Look
Get an early peek at Marvel’s spectacular upcoming films, including Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Team Thor: Part 2
See more of the hilarious partnership between Thor and his roommate Darryl in this satirical short.
Deleted Scenes
- Strange Meets Daniel Drumm
- Kaecilius Searches for Answers
- The Kamar-Taj Courtyard
- Making Contact
- Lost in Kathmandu
Gag Reel
Audio Commentary by Director Scott Derrickson