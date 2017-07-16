Jodie Whittaker Cast as First Female Doctor in BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’

0

Did you just hear that? Right there, that dull, high-pitched hum traveling through the air? That’s the sound of millions of trolls and misogynistic twits losing their mind and wilted pride over the fact that, after months of rumors, a woman has been cast in the titular role in Doctor Who. They will have their “revenge” on Twitter and message boards across the great white web over the next few weeks and especially when the show returns after the beloved Holiday Special but for now, this is excellent news.

Jodie Whittaker, who you likely know best from the BBC’s Broadchurch, Black Mirror, and her role opposite John Boyega in Attack the Block, has been chosen as the 13th doctor in the series. Many had wondered if Hayley Atwell, she of Agent Carter and the first two Captain America movies, or possibly Fleabag breakout star Phoebe Waller Bridge might take the role, but Whittaker has won out, possibly because of the sheer amount of work that Atwell and Bridge seemed to have on their plates currently.

Whittaker will be following in the footsteps of the great Peter Capaldi, who has done fantastic work in the title role, rivaling the likes of David Tennant and Chris Eccleston in his portrayal. And in a new teaser for the new season, which you can take a look at below, she seems right at home in the wilds of the show’s infinite, unpredictable universes, though the teaser is mostly just to introduce us to the first female Doctor.

Most importantly, Whittaker knows how to handle jokes and drama with equal aplomb. She played the straight woman against the alien-fighting teens of Attack the Block and remained one of the film’s (many) standouts, and her episode of Black Mirror, “The Entire History of You,” is regarded by many to be one of the dark series’ best episodes, even if this writer happens to disagree on that point. Her work on the whole shows versatility and natural grace, which are crucial elements to what makes the title character of the BBC program so resilient, even between the casting changes. We’ll have a bit of a wait before we find out just what kind of character Whittaker will chisel out of the 13th doctor, but for now, it’s a major step in the right direction just having Whittaker in the role. Fingers crossed, fans.

Here’s the first teaser for the 13th doctor: