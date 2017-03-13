‘Doctor Who’ Season 10 Trailer Teases Daleks and Cybermen in Peter Capaldi’s Send-Off

0

The 10th season of BBC’s Doctor Who revival is going to be a major moment for fans. For one thing, it’s been an overlong wait between seasons since the show went off the air in the Fall of 2015, but it’s also going to be a major turning point for the series. Both Peter Capaldi, who is currently playing the 12th incarnation of the titular Time Lord, and Steven Moffat, who has served as showrunner on the series since Season 5, will depart the series after the 2017 Christmas episode.

Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall is set to take over the series after Moffat departs, and the matter of who will take over for Capaldi has been the subject of rampant fan-casting for years (for me, Haley Atwell is the dream followed very, very closely by Richard Ayoade.) But first, we’ve got another 12 episodes with Capaldi (assuming he sticks around for the whole season, that is), and the full Season 10 trailer promises a big blowout of a send-off with Daleks, Cybermen, Ice Warriors and even emoji robots. We also get a peak at the return of Michelle Gomez as Missy and Matt Lucas as Nardole. It’s also the first season for new companion Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), who may or may not stick around after Capaldi departs from the series.

Season 10 premieres Saturday, April 15 at 9/8c on BBC America, and will be followed by the U.S. debut of the Doctor Who spin-off series Class. Watch the trailer below and see what creatures and destinations (Mars!) are in store for Season 10.

