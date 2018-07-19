New ‘Doctor Who’ Trailer Shows Off Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord

0

The first footage from Doctor Who‘s 11th season gives fans their best look at Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor helming her own show. (The Broadchurch star made her debut at the end of last year’s Doctor Who Christmas Special, adopting the mantle from Peter Capaldi.) As to be expected from the history-making moment that sees a woman step into the Tardis as a Time Lord for the first time in the series’ 55-year history, everything in the trailer emphasizes new, new, new. “All of this is new to me,” Whittaker says in the trailer, in-between galaxy-hopping and time-traversing as this show tends to do.

The trailer also gave us a good peek at the Doctor’s three new companions: Bradley Walsh (Drunk History: UK) as Graham, Mandip Gill (Hollyoaks) as Yasmin Khan, and Tosin Cole (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Ryan Sinclair.

The new faces are not only in front of the camera; Broadchurch executive-producer Chris Chibnall will re-team with Whittaker as he steps into the Doctor Who showrunner’s chair, taking over for Steven Moffat. Moffat ran the show for five seasons from 2010 to 2017, largely creating the Eleventh (Matt Smith) and Twelfth (Capaldi) Doctors, all while simultaneously turning fellow BBC series Sherlock into a terrible, unwatchable show.

“While Chris is doing his last run of Broadchurch, I’ll be finishing up on the best job in the universe and keeping the TARDIS warm for him,” Moffat said of his replacement back in 2016. “It took a lot of gin and tonic to talk him into this, but I am beyond delighted that one of the true stars of British Television drama will be taking the Time Lord even further into the future.”

The new Doctor Who season is set to debut this Fall. The season will be made up of ten 50-minute episodes, kicking off with a movie-length entry. Check out the trailer below.