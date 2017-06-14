Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive, and Dodge for Charity with the ‘Dodgeball’ Cast

0

The greatest sports drama in history was told in 2004’s Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Now, the heroes of that dramatic retelling–the Purple Cobras of Globo Gym–are stepping up to a challenge by the upstarts from Average Joe’s Gymnasium for an all-out, no-holds-barred, winner-donates-all-to-charity game of dodgeball. And because it’s an Omaze campaign, generous donors have a chance at winning a spot on the roster!

Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Justin Long and Christine Taylor star in this new campaign video announcing the event. Here’s what Omaze is offering in exchange for your charitable donation:

Ben Stiller wants you to grab a ball. Join Team Globo Gym—or Average Joe’s, if losing is your thing—as they face off on the dodgeball court for one final showdown. Strap on your kneepads, hike up your shorts and put on your sweatband. It’s rematch time and you’re on the squad. Goodman and the guys will train you to throw wrenches and dodge blindfolded with the best. The competition is fierce this time and you’re going to need to step it up. Get outfitted in custom-made team t-shirts and let the balls fly. After the game (aka, after the Purple Cobras dominate), you’ll take a team photo together so you can remember the time you crushed Average Joe’s once and for all. Then, you and Ben will grab some pizza to celebrate. Flights and hotel are on us.

Check out the Omaze video for the Dodgeball charity event below:

It’s official: Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Justin Long and Christine Taylor invite you to play dodgeball! You have 2 choices for the charity dodgeball event of a lifetime: Globo Gym or Average Joe’s. ENTER: http://bit.ly/BenStillerPlayDodgeball Donations benefit The Stiller Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children around the world by providing educational opportunities to help them realize their full potential. About Omaze: Founded by Matt Pohlson and Ryan Cummins, Omaze is an online fundraising platform that makes giving fun and easy by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of incredible causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and they’ve raised funds and awareness for more than 200 charities with donations from over 175 countries. For more information, check out omaze.com.

Here’s what your charitable donation could win you:

Dodge, duck, dip, dive, dodge with Ben Stiller and his friends (spandex not guaranteed)

Take a team picture in your custom dodgeball jersey

Celebrate your victory (or wallow in defeat) over pizza with Ben after the game

Get flown out and put up in a 4-star hotel

And here’s where your charitable donations go, regardless of who wins the contest: