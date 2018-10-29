First ‘Dogs’ Trailer Reveals a New, Tearjerking Netflix Docuseries All About Dogs

0

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming docuseries Dogs, but a tearjerker warning is necessary. Dogs are the best. This is a scientific fact. They’re unconditionally loving, loyal, joyous, personable gifts handed down straight from the heavens, so it’s only fitting that they get their own documentary series on Netflix. But Dogs is a more compelling and emotional venture than you may first suspect, as it aims to celebrate the deep bonds between humans and dogs by telling six very different, very personal stories about dogs.

Each episode is directed by a different filmmaker except Episode 2 and Episode 6, which are both helmed by Amy Berg (Deliver Us from Evil). The stories told range from a Syrian refugee trying to get his beloved Siberian Husky Zeus out of war-torn Syria to an 11-year-old girl suffering from seizures whose life is changed by a certified dog to the story of a Costa Rican sanctuary that houses and shelters thousands of dogs. Glen Zipper developed and executive produces the series alongside Berg.

This show looks like This Is Us on steroids in terms of emotional impact, but it’s all the better considering these are true stories of how strong the love and bond is between dog and human. Perhaps the episode centered on world-renowned dog groomers will be an emotional reprieve, but who knows really.

The Netflix original documentary launches on November 16th.